Search continues for missing man with Alzheimer’s

SAN DIEGO -- Community members refuse to lose hope of finding an elderly man with Alzheimer's who has been missing from the Rancho Encantada area of San Diego for nearly two weeks. Wednesday night, they held a vigil to renew their energy and focus.

Holding back tears, family members of missing Taiheng Sun, 85, spoke to a growing group of volunteers at the entrance to the West Sycamore Canyon.

"Words cannot describe the thanks we have for the dedication and compassion our family experienced these past weeks," said son Chris Sen.

Sun went missing on June 15, carrying only a light, white jacket. A few days later, neighbors spotted him at the West Sycamore Canyon area from their HOA security cameras. Firefighters used off-road trucks and volunteers searched for him from the sky with drones, but no luck.

Sun doesn’t drive or have access to other transportation and knows no one in his neighborhood outside of his family, said family members.

Authorities vow to continue the search. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Sun is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, roughly 140-pound Asian man with gray hair and brown eyes. He speaks very little English.