San Diego family remains in Mexican wilderness day after being located

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego father and his two daughters found are being reported missing in the Mexico wilderness will soon be heading back home.

The family was supposed to be rescued Wednesday from an area known as Devil's Peak in Baja California, but that was delayed.

Officials at the consulate said Maura and Claire, ages 20 and 25, were fine, but their father 61-year-old Morgan Fox was weak and needed one more day to rest to make the trek down the mountain.

The family will spend one more night at a camp to recuperate alongside paramedics, according to the consulate.

The three began a backpacking adventure in San Pedro Martir National Park in Baja California last Wednesday. They were supposed to return home on Sunday, but lost touch with family members until the Mexican Navy found them Tuesday.

The Mexican helicopter crew spotted the three Americans at a remote climbing area known as the Devil's Peak. It is not known what prevented the hikers from making it out of the park, but it is clear that if it weren't for the Mexican government's quick action, the story could have had a very different outcome.

Fox is an accomplished hiker, but he suffers from diabetes, his cousin, Angie Preisendorfer said.