Resident burned in mobile home fire

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – One person was burned when a fire destroyed a mobile home in San Marcos early Wednesday.

Firefighters received a 911 call just after 1:30 a.m. reporting that someone was trapped inside a burning mobile home in the 600 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Road. When fire crews arrived, the modular home was completely in flames.

One of the residents made it out of the home with no injuries, but another person suffered non-life-threatening burns and was taken by ambulance to the UCSD Burn Center, Battalion Chief Jim Colston said.

Investigators were trying to determine what started the blaze, Colston said.