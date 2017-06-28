Police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

SAN DIEGO – Police are offering a reward and seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault last month in the Encanto neighborhood.

The victim told police the incident occurred May 21 while she was sleeping in a mobile home parked in the driveway outside a residence in the 500 block of 60th Street, San Diego County Crime Stoppers officer Mark Herring said. When the woman awoke about 8:40 a.m., the suspect was standing over her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed and pushed the suspect away and he ran away, Herring said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The San Diego Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit is investigating the case and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

32.711739 -117.061755