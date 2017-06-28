High-speed chase ends in violent crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MESA, Calif. – A high-speed police pursuit ended violently early Wednesday when a fleeing driver slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on Interstate 8.

The chase started around 2 a.m. on East Main Street in El Cajon when police tried to pull over a silver pickup. The driver fled, eventually getting on westbound I-8. The pickup was going nearly 100 mph when it rear-ended the big rig just east of state Route 125.

The front end of the pickup was pinned under the trailer, and rescuers had to cut the driver from the wreckage. He was taken by ambulance to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.