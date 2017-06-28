DA: Deadly shooting of Torrey Pines student was justified

SAN DIEGO – The deadly shooting of a Torrey Pines High School student by a San Diego police officer was determined to be “legally justified,” according to San Diego County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

The DA’s Office released their review of the shooting Wednesday stating evidence showed the 15-year-old boy called authorities and planned the incident which resulted in his death.

Two SDPD officers went to Torrey Pines High School and shot the teenager after he pointed a pistol at them and ignored several orders to drop the weapon, according to the review. The pistol was later determined to be an airsoft pistol.

During the boy’s autopsy, investigators found a suicide note in his jacket pocket, according to San Diego police.

“The note indicates the (boy) planned the incident that resulted in his death,” SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said.

The DA’s Office found the officers did not bear any criminal liability for their actions.

The officers’ body camera video will not be released to the public. The DA’s Office released this statement:

“This was a terrible tragedy for the boy’s family, friends, classmates, and the community in which he lived. His mother has requested the video not be released to avoid additional suffering and anguish for the family and we are respecting her wishes to maintain her family’s privacy. Understandably, she does not want the details of what led up to her son’s shooting to be shared with the public. Release of the video and extensive details of the shooting would also undoubtedly cause further trauma to students and teachers at Torrey Pines High School. Seeing video images of the last moments of a 15-year old boy’s life does not serve a public interest, in this instance.”

Suicide intervention services for all residents of San Diego County are available by calling the Access and Crisis Line at 888-724-7240.