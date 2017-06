Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out on Camp Pendleton Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, estimated to be 250 acres, is near Cristianitos Road and the San Mateo campground.

Oceanside Fire Department is sending a strike group to assist Camp Pendleton Fire Department.

Camp Pendleton's getting a little warm. pic.twitter.com/12QNKWKw10 — Nicholas B (@NBristow95) June 29, 2017

Vegetation fire Cristianitos Rd (gate closed) near San Mateo Campground. OC responding also w/help and brush trucks. 10-15acres pic.twitter.com/xNjR8tXs4I — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 29, 2017

This is a developing story.