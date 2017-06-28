Cigarette sparks house fire that kills dog

SAN DIEGO – A burning cigarette thrown in a trash can started a house fire that killed a pet dog early Wednesday.

The fire at 139 Evergreen Village Lane was reported at about 2 a.m. It started in a second-floor room, which was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the home.

Six people living in the home got out safely and one went back in to try to fight the blaze with a garden hose. That person was treated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Firefighters found the dead dog inside the home.

The fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage to the two-story home.