Woman dies after being hit by vehicle

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday evening while crossing an El Cajon street, according to reports from the scene.

The 55-year-old woman was crossing North Mollison Avenue, north of Main Street, when she was struck by the northbound car around 8:45 p.m., The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

She died before she could be taken to a hospital, El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard told the newspaper.

Soulard said the woman, whose name was not released, has been walking with a relative but the family member was not injured.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, also was uninjured,