Wildfire sparks in rural East County

EL CAJON, Calif. – Cal Fire crews are trying to stop the spread of a fast-moving wildfire in rural East County,

The fire was first reported near Dehesa and Sloane Canyon roads at around 10 a.m. When fire crews arrived, it had burned about 3 acres of grass and brush, but it quickly grew to about 20 acres, according to the state fire agency.

Ground crews were working with bulldozers and water-dropping helicopters to cut a containment line around the fire. As of 11:30 a.m., fire officials said that had stopped the fire from spreading and it was 30 percent contained.

Firefighters said that no structures were immediately threatened. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

#SloaneFire [update] IC reports forward to spread stop at approximately 20 acres. pic.twitter.com/kCUK3qJdxL — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 27, 2017

#SloaneFire [update] IC reports 10 acres moderate of spread no immediate structure threat. pic.twitter.com/EerlqE2okr — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 27, 2017

