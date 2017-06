Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON – Airport security at Logan National Airport in Boston recently made quite the catch in someone’s luggage.

TSA agents found a 20 pound lobster inside a checked bag on Sunday.

A picture of the crustacean was posted on Twitter.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage...including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Live lobsters are allowed on planes but they have to be inside clear, spill-proof containers.

It’s not clear whether the passenger was able to keep the lobster.