Teen admits guilt in hit-and-run death of 75-year-old man

EL CAJON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man who left the scene of a crash that killed a 75-year-old pedestrian in Spring Valley pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony hit-and-run causing death.

Andrew Wesam Thouzen of El Cajon was behind the wheel of a northbound 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit James Martinez as he walked across Sweetwater Road near Tyler Street around 10 p.m. on Feb. 7, authorities said. The victim died at the scene.

A short time later, officers found Thouzen and the car believed to have been involved in the accident at an apartment complex on nearby Troy Street and took him into custody, according to California Highway Patrol public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

Thouzen will be sentenced Aug. 22 at the courthouse in El Cajon.