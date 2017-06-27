San Diego drivers ranked among worst in country

SAN DIEGO — Insurance comparison company QuoteWizard released a list Tuesday ranking the 75 most populous U.S. cities by how bad their drivers are.

San Diego was ranked No. 5 on the list, right behind Richmond, Riverside and Salt Lake City, with Sacramento taking the No. 1 spot for worst drivers in the country.

Los Angeles, the city with the worst traffic and some of the highest accident and DUI rates in the country, was ranked as having slightly better drivers than San Diego at No. 6.

As for U.S. cities with the best drivers, Detroit led the list, followed by Providence, Orlando, Miami and Little Rock.

To statistically determine bad driving, QuoteWizard sampled incident statistics from its website’s users. The company sampled over two million data points from 2016. The parameters included accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations (running a red light, using a cell phone while driving, etc.).