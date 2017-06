× Ruptured gas line prompts street closure in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO – Authorities closed a busy street in Point Loma after a work crew hit a natural gas line while digging.

The gas leak happened Tuesday morning on Voltaire Street between Catalina Boulevard and San Clemente Street. Voltaire was closed for several blocks as city crews waited for SDG&E technicians to shut off the gas and repair the line.

It was not clear how long the street would be closed to traffic.