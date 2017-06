SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by up to four vehicles on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said Tuesday.

The accident in the westbound lanes near South Ranch Santa Fe Road was reported around 11 p.m Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The name of the person killed in the crash was not immediately available.

Three lanes were closed following the crash, but the roadway was cleared by about 1:45 a.m., according to the CHP.

33.127672 -117.212494