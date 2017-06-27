No one arrested at East County DUI checkpoint

EL CAJON, Calif. – A DUI checkpoint set up in El Cajon over the weekend screened nearly 700 vehicles over 5½-hour period without finding a single drunk driver, authorities said Tuesday.

The El Cajon Police Department set up the checkpoint Saturday evening in the 1400 block of East Washington Avenue.

Between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., 682 vehicle passed through the checkpoint. Officers stopped 473 vehicles and sent 23 of them to secondary inspection. They administered only one field sobriety test. No one tested positive for intoxicated driving.

Police cited 10 drivers for various other violation and they impounded five vehicles.