Man on motorized bike injured after colliding with car

SAN DIEGO — A man riding a bicycle affixed with a motor was seriously injured when he turned into the path of a car in Hillcrest, police said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old rider was turning onto Centre Street from eastbound University Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a westbound 2014 Toyota, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The rider suffered major, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Buttle said.