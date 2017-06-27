Family pleads for information on gunman who murdered father of 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a man gunned down and killed in Logan Heights over the weekend is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Jose "Hugo" Lopez Sr. was shot multiple times while walking in his neighborhood near the area of S. 31st Street and Martin Avenue.

As police continue to search for a suspect and a motive, the victim's family is trying to make sense of the unexpected tragedy.

“I’m just thankful that I was able to give him one last hug,” his niece, Perla Acosta said through tears. “He was such a good man. Like everyone loved him. He would set aside his own problems to go help us out."

Loved ones told FOX 5 he was also a loving husband and father of four. His youngest son is just six-months-old.

“I know how it is to not be with a dad. So seeing them without their dad, it’s heartbreaking,” Acosta cried.

Family members said they have no idea who would want to hurt him.

“I don’t know how they can have a heart to take somebody’s life knowing they have a good family,” Acosta said. “It’s like what goes through their mind now that he’s dead. Knowing that they ruined everybody."

Lopez was the sole provider for his family and his family said they were concerned for his wife and children.

"We ask for your help in any way possible to raise funds for his funeral expenses and to buy time for his wife and kids to get back on their feet," family members wrote on a gofundme page.

Click here if you'd like to help the Lopez family.

The suspect vehicle is described a dark-colored, two-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.