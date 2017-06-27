× Border agents stop car stuffed with drugs near Temecula

MURRIETA, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents found more than $800,000 in illegal drugs hidden in a car that they stopped on Interstate 15 near Temecula, the agency reported Tuesday.

The agents, who worked out of the Border Patrol office in Murrieta, stopped a 2014 Ford Focus last Friday at around 10 a.m. While agents were interviewing the woman driver, a U.S. citizen, another agent took a drug-sniffing dog around the car. The dog indicated the presence of drugs, and when agents searched the car, they found 58 bundles of narcotics hidden throughout the vehicle.

In all, they confiscated 46.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.5 pounds of black tar heroin and 39.7 pounds of cocaine. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs at about $868,000.

The woman, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling and turned over to state authorities. Her car was seized by the Border Patrol