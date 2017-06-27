× Army’s Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for ‘possible active shooter’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The US Army’s Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a “possible active shooter,” the facility’s Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is being updated about the situation.

“I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution,” Ivey said on Twitter.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 27, 2017

Developing story – more to come