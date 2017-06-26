× Warning issued for TB exposure at community college campus

SAN DIEGO — A case of tuberculosis that may have exposed others to the infectious bacterial disease was reported at the San Diego Continuing Education’s Mid-City campus, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Monday.

HHSA officials are working with the San Diego Community College District to notify people who might have been exposed to the illness from Feb. 3 to April 17.

“Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “But when it does occur, it can be treated and cured with medication — that’s why it’s important to identify those who have been exposed.”

Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

HHSA staff will provide free testing to students, faculty and staff identified as being at-risk of exposure on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus, 3792 Fairmont Ave.

So far this year, 98 tuberculosis cases have been reported in San Diego County. There were 258 cases reported locally last year and 234 cases in 2015.

Overall, the number of TB cases has declined since 2001, but there has been some fluctuation over the past six years, according to the agency.

More information can be obtained by calling the county TB Control Program at 619-692-8621.