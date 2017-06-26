× Teen driver crashes into car during police pursuit, toddler taken to hospital

POWAY, Calif. — Two people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital after a high-speed pursuit crash in Poway late Sunday.

The pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 15000 block of Espola Road when police tried to pull over a 17-year-old behind the wheel of a Lexus who was allegedly running red lights and stop signs.

The speeding driver then crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford Edge on Twin Peaks Road, police said.

The driver of the Ford and a two-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital but later released.

Five people — two juveniles and three adults – who were in the Lexus weren’t inured.

The teen was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of reckless driving and felony evading.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision.