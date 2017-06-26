Suspected gunman arrested in National City fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY -- A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday in connection with a shooting that left two men dead and a third wounded at an apartment building in National City.

Alejandro Robles of National City was also hurt in the gunfire at 1019 East Eighth St. Saturday morning, but holed up inside the apartment afterward, which prompted a SWAT standoff that went on for more than eight hours. He eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to National City police.

Robles was booked into the San Diego Central Jail shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and a slew of drug charges, according to police and jail records.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects.

The names of the two men killed in the shooting were withheld. The motive for the gunfire was not disclosed.