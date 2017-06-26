Summer heat wave continues for inland valleys, mountains & deserts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Another round of extreme heat is expected in inland San Diego County Monday, but some relief could be just around the corner.

On Sunday, a high of 108 degrees in Campo topped by two degrees a previous record for the date, set in 1990, according to the National Weather Service. It was also one degree above the prior high mark for the month of June, set in 1994.

An excessive heat warning for the deserts and a less severe heat advisory for the mountains will expire at 9 p.m. Monday. A similar heat advisory for the valleys will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures in the forecast Monday are 75 to 80 degrees near the coast, 88 to 93 degrees in inland coastal areas, 93 to 98 degrees in the western valleys, 98 to 103 degrees near the foothills, 91 to 100 degrees in the mountains and 114 to 119 degrees in the deserts, according to the NWS.

On Tuesday, temperatures will lower to 69 to 74 degrees at the beaches, 77 to 82 degrees in inland coastal areas, 81 to 86 degrees in the western valleys, 88 to 93 degrees near the foothills, 84 to 93 degrees in the mountains and around 110 degrees in the deserts. Further cooling is expected Wednesday.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities have also warned against leaving children, seniors or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes, even with a window partially open.