Sailboat washes ashore in Encinitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A 47-foot sailboat that washed up on a North County beach was successfully towed back out to sea Monday.

The Lady Mar ran aground between Moonlight and Ponto beaches in Encinitas late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Two people were aboard the sloop when it washed up on the beach on its side. The boat was not seriously damaged and neither of the crew members were injured.

It was not clear how the boat ended up on the sand.

The boat owners waited until the next high tide and used a power boat to pull the sloop out to sea at about 11 a.m. Monday.