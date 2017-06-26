North Carolina teen missing for a year found alive in Georgia

DULUTH, GA — A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina has been found at a home in Duluth, Georgia.

Hailey Burns left her home more than a year ago according to authorities. She was recovered at a home in the 2700 block of Seneca Trail.

Michael Ren Wysoloyski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia. He faces a number of charges including false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation.

Neighbor Jennifer Elmore says Wysoloyski moved into the home just months ago and kept to himself.

“The blinds would always be closed, night and day. I did see a younger female with him but I didn’t think anything of it at all,” said Elmore.

Burns has been reunited with her family.

According to North Carolina station WBTV, Burns’ father said she left a diary behind in May of 2016 that detailed a plan to run away with a 32-year-old man she met online. Family members said Burns has Asperger Syndrome.

Wysoloyski is scheduled to hear a formal reading of his charges Monday afternoon in a small courtroom inside the jail.