× Fire damages Pacific Beach home

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a Pacific Beach-area home caused about $250,000 in damage early Monday, but no one was injured.

The fire at the two-story, single-family home on Soledad Road near Los Altos Road was reported around 12:20 a.m. It started on the first level then spread to the attic, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

No one was displaced, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.