Driver dies after turning into path of Tesla

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — A motorist was killed when he lost control of his small sedan and turned into the path of an oncoming luxury car in Rancho Santa Fe, authorities said.

The victim was behind the wheel of a westbound 2001 Toyota Camry that veered sideways onto eastbound Del Dios Highway near Rancho Del Rio, where it was struck broadside by a 2016 Tesla Model X at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The Toyota’s driver died at the scene. Bettencourt said it was unclear whether he had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Tesla’s driver, a 60-year-old Rancho Santa Fe man, complained of lower back pain but did not require hospitalization, Bettencourt said.