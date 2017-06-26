City leaders in Vancouver to promote cross-border trade

SAN DIEGO — San Diego civic and business leaders are in Vancouver Monday to strengthen trade ties with Canada.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and around two dozen delegates will promote key San Diego industries, establish and develop business relationships, and explore opportunities for San Diego companies to tap into Vancouver’s clean tech and sustainability economy.

“There has never been a more critical time for San Diego to be a champion for international trade because local jobs depend on it,” Faulconer said.

“Cross-border commerce with Mexico is important to San Diego business but Canada is our second-largest trading partner and we have untapped opportunities there,” the mayor said. “This is about strengthening our economic ties and making new business connections with Vancouver, a city like ours that has growing innovation and clean tech sectors.”

During the trip through Tuesday, officials plan to make a major announcement regarding San Diego-based Cubic Transportation Systems and Vancouver’s transportation network, explore a research collaboration agreement between San Diego and Vancouver universities, and hold forums on high tech telecommunications and clean energy.

“As the rhetoric around global engagement shifts, now, more than ever, we need to ensure San Diego is top of mind for foreign investors and companies,” said Nikia Clarke, executive director of World Trade Center San Diego and vice president of economic development at San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp.

The delegation will include members of Qualcomm, Planck Aero, the Port of San Diego and San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, among others. Cubic is a provider of fare and information systems for transportation agencies.