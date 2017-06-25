Padres host U.S. Navy Appreciation Day on Sunday

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will conduct U.S. Navy Appreciation Day at Sunday’s inter-league game against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park, including 103-year-old former Lt. Jim Downing throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

Downing is the second-oldest Pearl Harbor survivor.

Pregame ceremonies will also include more than 100 representatives from the Navy lining the bases and recognition of a Navy all-star softball team from Naval Base San Diego alongside Padres alumni.

Two MH-60R helicopters from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 will conduct a flyover.

Navy Band Southwest will perform the national anthem.

Nine chief petty officers will take the field to greet Padres starters at each position as part of Military Take the Field.

Navy veteran Fatima Peyton, San Diego State’s military and veterans services representative, will sing “God Bless America” during the seventh inning break.

KidsFest will begin at 11 a.m. at Park at the Park with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.

Two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park from noon to 12:30 p.m. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and available on-site.

Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game. The children and their families can begin lining up following the conclusion of the eighth inning at the top of the ramp leading to the San Diego Beach on K Street.

Compadres Kids members will receive front-of-the-line privileges by lining up at the Park Boulevard gate.