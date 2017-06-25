× Man shot to death on way to friend’s house

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating a homicide in the Logan Heights community, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.

The man was reportedly walking to a friend’s house in the area of Martin Avenue and 31st Street around midnight when he was shot multiple times.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.