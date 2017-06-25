Man running from police carjacks driver in Walmart parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A carjacking in a Rolando Walmart parking lot this morning ended with the arrest of the suspect, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded at 6 a.m. to the intersection of College Grove Drive and Racine Road to a report of a traffic accident, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The officers noticed 29-year-old David Splendiani sitting in the car, discovered that the car was stolen, then chased Splendiani when he ran, Heims said.

Splendiani ran into the Walmart parking lot in the 3400 block of College Grove Avenue, where there was a man in his car getting ready to leave.

“The suspect got into the front passenger seat and told the victim to go,” Heims said. “The victim drove about 50 yards then stopped when police commanded him to stop.”

Splendiani was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.