Man distracted by cellphone hit by Amtrak train

SAN DIEGO — A man looking down at his cellphone suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an Amtrak train in San Diego, a sheriff’s deputy said Sunday.

According to witnesses, the man did not notice his position near the track or the approaching southbound train in the area of Hawthorne and California streets, said Deputy Tamani Pugh of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was struck at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, when the train went into emergency braking and struck the man while going about 30 miles per hour, Pugh said.

Paramedics rushed the man to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.