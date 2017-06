SANTA YSABEL, Calif. – Two homes northeast of Ramona are threatened by a 75-acre brush fire that sparked Sunday afternoon.

The so-called ‘Black Fire’ is burning on Black Canyon Road near the Mesa Grande Reservation, according to Cal Fire.

As of 2 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @ClevelandNF of a fire on Black Cnyn Rd. near the Mesa Grande Reservation.#BlackFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

#BlackFire [update] Fire is currently 75 ac, 0% contained, moderate ROS, 2 homes threatened. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 25, 2017

33.141589 -116.786967