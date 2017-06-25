1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Mission Avenue, east of Vista Way near Oceanside.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The vehicle involved in the crash sustained “a lot of damage,” the CHP reported, leaving a lot of debris in the traffic lanes.

Paramedics rushed at least one person to Palomar Medical Center, where that person’s condition was not immediately known.