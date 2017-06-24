× Police confirm multiple victims involved after shooting in National City

NATIONAL CITY – National City police were responding to a shooting scene with “multiple victims” Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.

Officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Eighth Street and immediately called for back-up from Chula Vista police, the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, according to a dispatcher with the National City Police Department.

The number of responding officers was “too numerous to count,” the dispatcher said. “We’re just trying to get a handle on the situation.”

Several ambulances were also sent to the area. The dispatcher was not sure if it was still an active shooter situation or if there was a suspect at large.