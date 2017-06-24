× Man walking in San Marcos hit by car, killed

SAN MARCOS – A 30-year-old man who was hit by a car in San Marcos while jaywalking Saturday morning died in a hospital, according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. at West Mission Avenue and South Santa Fe Avenue, according to Deputy Yvan Rogers.

A 52-year-old woman was driving her 1989 Mazda 626 northbound on South Santa Fe Avenue as the pedestrian was crossing the street mid-block, Rogers said.

“The Mazda struck the pedestrian and came to a stop a short distance away,” Rogers said. “The pedestrian was still attached to the Mazda when deputies and the fire department arrived.”

San Marcos Fire Department personnel took the victim by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center where he died. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s San Marcos Traffic Division is conducting the investigation.