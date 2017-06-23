Video shows suspect in Ocean Beach stabbing death, cops say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police released surveillance video Friday of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Ocean Beach..

The video, captured from an Ocean Beach business, shows a man walking toward Bacon Street shortly before the attack early Thursday.

Around 12:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report an assault near Bacon Street and Newport Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said. The assailant fled before police arrived.

Officers found 65-year-old Walter Riley lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he died despite efforts to save his life, according to the lieutenant.

Riley was homeless and frequented the Ocean Beach neighborhood, selling incense at the Farmers Market.

“He was a little off-beat, but he never hurt anybody. He was very well-liked. I don’t know what went down here. It’s horrible," said Janet Walsh, the owner of a store near the crime scene.

The suspect was described only as a white or Hispanic man wearing a white or gray hooded sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.