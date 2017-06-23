Video catches mail thieves in the act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Some residents in Rancho Penasquitos haven't been getting their mail – and it's not because of the postal service.

Neighbors in the area are on the lookout for mail thieves. They say the thieves hit the area Monday and again Wednesday.

Residents say home surveillance video shows a woman grabbing mail out of one mailbox then walking across the street to steal mail from another box. Pictures show two women with large bags walking down the street, even leaving piles of junk mail behind.

Another neighbor shot video as the two women jumped into a waiting car with a man behind the wheel and speeding off.

"My neighbor had done the due diligence of informing me of what to look for. I knew that it was my job to inform the rest of my neighbors and the community out there," a resident told FOX 5.