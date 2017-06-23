USD gets $635K federal grant to prevent ‘violent extremism’

SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.

The funding will allow USD to help local organizations build their capacity to effectively address the issue.

“We are witnessing a global surge in terrorist activity, and in many ways our own backyard has become the battleground,” Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said. “That is why DHS is focused on stepping up efforts to counter terrorist recruitment and radicalization, including through close collaboration with state and local partners.”

He said he ordered a review of the Countering Violent Extremism grant program shortly after he took office to make sure that taxpayer dollars went to programs most likely to be successful.

According to the agency, the grants will help communities identify and counter terrorist recruitment and radicalization, including deterring individuals before they engage in criminal behavior or terrorist plotting.

Among other activities, grant recipients will help foster counter narratives to push back against terrorist messaging and will assist local law enforcement in building the trust needed to intervene in time to keep young people from going down the path toward violence, the DHS said.

In all, the DHS awarded $10 million to 26 local law enforcement and community organizations.