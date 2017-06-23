San Diego man identified as San Luis Obispo drowning victim

SAN DIEGO — A man who drowned in a lake in San Luis Obispo was identified Friday as a San Diego resident.

The body of 47-year-old Darryl Tyler Redd was recovered Thursday from Lopez Lake, according to the Coroner’s Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe Redd drowned after the catamaran he was on capsized in the Cottonwood Cove area of the lake. Four hours later, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Dive Team found his body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.