Parents battle school board over new special needs classrooms

ENCINITAS- Protestors gathered at the San Dieguito school district headquarters to confront administrators over the disparity between the classrooms at the newly built Earl Warren Jr. High and the Adult Transitional Program known as ATP.

“They told us we would have a state of the art facility and all we ended up with was two portable trailers with practically no windows,” said Lucile Lynch a mother of a special needs student.

Parents of special needs students say juxtaposition between the two campuses is the way they’ve felt for years.

“It says to us that we don’t matter, that we are something that should be hidden away,” said another parent of a special needs student.

“I think it’s awful, I think there should be more room in the classroom for the ATP students,” said Conor Lynch a student in the program. The complaints range from needing more natural light in the class, to wanting to relocate the campus away from students sometimes 6 years younger.

District Superintendent Eric Dill says he understands that the parents are frustrated with the current design, but says this is better than any program they’ve had in the past.

“Before these students would use the old facilities that were just normal classrooms… These new classrooms were built with the students needs in mind,” said Dill. The superintendent also says he’s looking into add a few windows to capture some more natural light.