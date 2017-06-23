× OC pursuit ends with woman’s arrest in Cardiff

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman was arrested at a Cardiff fast food restaurant Friday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from Orange County.

The driver reportedly fled a traffic stop near Cal State Fullerton.

The car ran over a spike strip and had at least one flat tire but continued south along Interstate 5 near Encinitas.

She exited the freeway at Birmingham Drive and pulled into a Jack In The Box where she was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.