OC pursuit ends with woman’s arrest in Cardiff
ENCINITAS, Calif. — A woman was arrested at a Cardiff fast food restaurant Friday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from Orange County.
The driver reportedly fled a traffic stop near Cal State Fullerton.
The car ran over a spike strip and had at least one flat tire but continued south along Interstate 5 near Encinitas.
She exited the freeway at Birmingham Drive and pulled into a Jack In The Box where she was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.
