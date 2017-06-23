Masked gunman robs PB sandwich shop

SAN DIEGO — A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Pacific Beach sandwich shop Friday.

The thief, who had a dark bandana covering the lower part of his face, confronted a clerk at Subway in the 2000 block of Garnet Avenue, displayed the pistol and demanded money shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After the worker handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the bandit left the business and fled the area on foot to the west.

He was described as a muscular white man who appeared to be in his mid-20s to early 30s, wearing dark-colored pants, a gray hooded jacket with a San Diego Padres logo on it and a white-and-black baseball cap, Officer Tony Martinez said.