Man suspected of using credit cards stolen out of car

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a theft in Vista.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. on May 31 and 7 a.m. on June 1, a suspect stole several items from a Toyota Camry that was parked on the 1100 block of Philips Street. The items included an Apple iTouch, tool kit, Garmin GPS system, a wallet containing the victim’s California driver license and credit cards. The suspect then used the credit card at Casino Pauma to make two cash withdrawals totaling more than $1,000.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, between 35 and 45 years old, with a medium build. He has black hair and a mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 760-940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stopper is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous web tips can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.