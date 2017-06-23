× Driver who struggled with plainclothes detective acquitted of all charges

SAN DIEGO — A motorist who was charged with resisting arrest and trying to pepper spray a plainclothes sheriff’s detective is not guilty of all charges, a jury announced Friday.,

Robert Branch was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to pepper spray and officer and other crimes after a traffic stop in the Del Cerro neighborhood on May 4, 2015.

His defense attorney argued that Branch had a right to defend himself when the detective put him in an illegal arm-bar chokehold.

Detective Paul Ward saw an Infiniti driven by Branch weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 8 and decided to follow the car off the freeway and into a residential neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

When Ward, who was driving an unmarked car, asked Branch for his license and registration, the incident escalated, ending when Ward put Branch in a choke hold.

Branch still faces charges of making a criminal threat and stalking from a separate incident involving a woman in 2013.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.