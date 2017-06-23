Driver hits 2 cars, slams into apartment building

SAN DIEGO — A driver suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon after crashing into an apartment building in the Morena area of San Diego.

The driver was making a turn from Linda Vista Road onto S. Colusa Street when they hit a parked car and then a moving car before losing control and crashing into an apartment building in the 5600 block of Mildred Street, according to San Diego police.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver was being treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured.