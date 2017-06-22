Woman killed crossing Oceanside street

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 50-year-old woman was hit and killed by a tow truck Thursday night in Oceanside, police said.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Mission Avenue.

Police said the woman was in a crosswalk attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Mission Avenue during a red light when the tow truck driver, who had a green light, was headed westbound. The truck hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say westbound Mission Avenue from Roymar Road to Airport Road will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.