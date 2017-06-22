× Woman ejected, seriously injured in chain-reaction crash

SAN DIEGO — A three-vehicle chain-reaction crash at an intersection in Logan Heights left one motorist with serious injuries, another less severely injured and a suspected drunken driver under arrest, police said Thursday.

A 28-year-old woman who was allegedly under the influence was behind the wheel of an eastbound vehicle that blew through a red light at the intersection of 25th Street and Imperial Avenue and collided with a northbound vehicle at a high rate of speed around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The second car then spun into a third vehicle, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 56-year-old woman who had been riding in the second vehicle was ejected and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of that car, a 49-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, Buttle said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver who ran the red light was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Buttle said. Her name was not immediately released.