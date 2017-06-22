San Diego gets ‘Fire Boss’ air tanker to fight wildfires

SAN DIEGO – San Diego will begin testing a new weapon in the annual battle against summer wildfires.

The “Fire Boss” is a small air tanker designed to fight fires. It can carry up to 800 gallons of water and fly for three hours on one fueling. The single-engine, fixed-wing can take off and land on water. It can also quickly take on a new payload of water by scooping it from a lake or reservoir on the fly. It can scoop 650 gallons of water in 20 seconds, drop the water on a fire and fly back to scoop another load of water.

The plane has computer systems to control scooping and water drops and it has thermal imaging equipment to target fire hot spots and improve drop accuracy.

A company called Aero Spray Inc. operates that plane and is lending it to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at no cost through the end of July.